Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning carpet

A ground level unit condo inside a gated community. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A patio area outside the living room. New paint and new carpet. Central air and heat. Open floor plan, bright and airy. Community association pool. Unit is close to the community laundry room. Easy access to freeways 60, 57, 10 and 210. Close to golf course, restaurants, shops, supermarkets and schools. Square footage is not typed, tenants to verify.