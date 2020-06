Amenities

Desirable pool home in nice neighborhood of Diamond Bar. Neutral interior paint, carpets and tile. Kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast area and a view of the backyard. Rock fireplaces in living room and Master bedroom. Formal dining room, spacious family room with access to the backyard pool. Large laundry/utility room. Gardener and pool maintenance included. Tenants to pay all utilities. Total Move in $6000 (First month rent $2775 + $3075 Sec Dept). Please, no smokers.