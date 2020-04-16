23030 Paseo De Terrado

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This property has been completely upgraded and is absolutely beautiful. Enter the living room with cathedral ceilings, tile floors and cozy fireplace. The office connects to the living room through double doors and offers a wet bar. The kitchen is stunning with decorative tile floors, granite countertops, newer cabinets and stainless-steel appliance’s. Connecting to the living room and kitchen is private patio with paving stones. All bathrooms have been upgraded with porcelain/custom tiles to give a modern / clean look and feel. Upstairs you will find both bedrooms with wood floors and the master has a walk-in closet. The interior has been completed painted. The community offers lush green belts and a pool/jazuzzi. This property is located off Diamond Bar Blvd and Grand in the City of Diamond Bar.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Water and Trash included

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications.