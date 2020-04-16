All apartments in Diamond Bar
23030 Paseo De Terrado
23030 Paseo De Terrado

23030 Paseo De Terrado · No Longer Available
Location

23030 Paseo De Terrado, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This property has been completely upgraded and is absolutely beautiful. Enter the living room with cathedral ceilings, tile floors and cozy fireplace. The office connects to the living room through double doors and offers a wet bar. The kitchen is stunning with decorative tile floors, granite countertops, newer cabinets and stainless-steel appliance’s. Connecting to the living room and kitchen is private patio with paving stones. All bathrooms have been upgraded with porcelain/custom tiles to give a modern / clean look and feel. Upstairs you will find both bedrooms with wood floors and the master has a walk-in closet. The interior has been completed painted. The community offers lush green belts and a pool/jazuzzi. This property is located off Diamond Bar Blvd and Grand in the City of Diamond Bar.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Water and Trash included
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23030 Paseo De Terrado have any available units?
23030 Paseo De Terrado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23030 Paseo De Terrado have?
Some of 23030 Paseo De Terrado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23030 Paseo De Terrado currently offering any rent specials?
23030 Paseo De Terrado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23030 Paseo De Terrado pet-friendly?
Yes, 23030 Paseo De Terrado is pet friendly.
Does 23030 Paseo De Terrado offer parking?
No, 23030 Paseo De Terrado does not offer parking.
Does 23030 Paseo De Terrado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23030 Paseo De Terrado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23030 Paseo De Terrado have a pool?
Yes, 23030 Paseo De Terrado has a pool.
Does 23030 Paseo De Terrado have accessible units?
No, 23030 Paseo De Terrado does not have accessible units.
Does 23030 Paseo De Terrado have units with dishwashers?
No, 23030 Paseo De Terrado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23030 Paseo De Terrado have units with air conditioning?
No, 23030 Paseo De Terrado does not have units with air conditioning.

