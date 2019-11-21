23025 Paseo De Terrado

Amenities

Beautiful high ceiling town home in the most desirable "Montefino" community. Wood flooring throughout, 2 master suites upstairs with walk-in closets. Newer Kitchen open to dinning room and great room. Enclosed patio provides privacy and space for additional entertainment. Tile flooring on ground level / carpet on stairs /wood flooring second floor. 2 car attached garage and guest parking nearby, and 4 well-maintained community pools. Patrol service provided. Easy access to freeway 60/57.