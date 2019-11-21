All apartments in Diamond Bar
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23025 Paseo De Terrado
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

23025 Paseo De Terrado

23025 Paseo De Terrado · No Longer Available
Location

23025 Paseo De Terrado, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful high ceiling town home in the most desirable "Montefino" community. Wood flooring throughout, 2 master suites upstairs with walk-in closets. Newer Kitchen open to dinning room and great room. Enclosed patio provides privacy and space for additional entertainment. Tile flooring on ground level / carpet on stairs /wood flooring second floor. 2 car attached garage and guest parking nearby, and 4 well-maintained community pools. Patrol service provided. Easy access to freeway 60/57.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23025 Paseo De Terrado have any available units?
23025 Paseo De Terrado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23025 Paseo De Terrado have?
Some of 23025 Paseo De Terrado's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23025 Paseo De Terrado currently offering any rent specials?
23025 Paseo De Terrado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23025 Paseo De Terrado pet-friendly?
No, 23025 Paseo De Terrado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23025 Paseo De Terrado offer parking?
Yes, 23025 Paseo De Terrado offers parking.
Does 23025 Paseo De Terrado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23025 Paseo De Terrado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23025 Paseo De Terrado have a pool?
Yes, 23025 Paseo De Terrado has a pool.
Does 23025 Paseo De Terrado have accessible units?
No, 23025 Paseo De Terrado does not have accessible units.
Does 23025 Paseo De Terrado have units with dishwashers?
No, 23025 Paseo De Terrado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23025 Paseo De Terrado have units with air conditioning?
No, 23025 Paseo De Terrado does not have units with air conditioning.

