22951 True Grit Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

Highly upgraded, single story home, located in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. 4 large bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 baths. Very modern and bright.

Interior features an open living layout, vaulted ceiling, wood flooring, Low-E double-pane windows, dimmable recessed lighting, alarm system, tankless water heater, water softener & reverse osmosis system, high-security screen door, upgraded door fixtures, over sized built-in bookshelves, wall storage cabinet in bedrooms 3 & 4. This house has been extensively remodeled with the following upgrades: Kitchen features Quartz counter tops, custom tile backs plash, designer sink and faucet, designer light fixtures, custom kitchen cabinets with deep drawers, stainless Maytag refrigerator, GE Profile double-oven range, Bosch dishwasher and Pacific range hood. Remodeled baths feature Walk-in shower with glass enclose, Marble surround, tiled flooring, Hansgrohe fixtures and Toto toilet. Property is located on a quiet street that displays very good pride of ownership. Exterior features inlcude a tiled roof, large backyard with spaces for planting, water efficient native California landscape and exterior motion sensor lighting. This property has been very will maintained and does not look like a rental! Sorry, no pets allowed. Please call Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg, with any and all questions at 909-938-0708.