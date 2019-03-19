All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22951 True Grit Place

22951 True Grit Place · No Longer Available
Location

22951 True Grit Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
Highly upgraded, single story home, located in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. 4 large bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 baths. Very modern and bright.
Interior features an open living layout, vaulted ceiling, wood flooring, Low-E double-pane windows, dimmable recessed lighting, alarm system, tankless water heater, water softener & reverse osmosis system, high-security screen door, upgraded door fixtures, over sized built-in bookshelves, wall storage cabinet in bedrooms 3 & 4. This house has been extensively remodeled with the following upgrades: Kitchen features Quartz counter tops, custom tile backs plash, designer sink and faucet, designer light fixtures, custom kitchen cabinets with deep drawers, stainless Maytag refrigerator, GE Profile double-oven range, Bosch dishwasher and Pacific range hood. Remodeled baths feature Walk-in shower with glass enclose, Marble surround, tiled flooring, Hansgrohe fixtures and Toto toilet. Property is located on a quiet street that displays very good pride of ownership. Exterior features inlcude a tiled roof, large backyard with spaces for planting, water efficient native California landscape and exterior motion sensor lighting. This property has been very will maintained and does not look like a rental! Sorry, no pets allowed. Please call Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg, with any and all questions at 909-938-0708.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22951 True Grit Place have any available units?
22951 True Grit Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22951 True Grit Place have?
Some of 22951 True Grit Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22951 True Grit Place currently offering any rent specials?
22951 True Grit Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22951 True Grit Place pet-friendly?
No, 22951 True Grit Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22951 True Grit Place offer parking?
No, 22951 True Grit Place does not offer parking.
Does 22951 True Grit Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22951 True Grit Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22951 True Grit Place have a pool?
No, 22951 True Grit Place does not have a pool.
Does 22951 True Grit Place have accessible units?
No, 22951 True Grit Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22951 True Grit Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22951 True Grit Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 22951 True Grit Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 22951 True Grit Place does not have units with air conditioning.
