22951 True Grit Place

Amenities
Highly upgraded, single story home, located in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. 4 large bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 baths. Very modern and bright.
Interior features an open living layout, vaulted ceiling, wood flooring, Low-E double-pane windows, dimmable recessed lighting, alarm system, tankless water heater, water softener & reverse osmosis system, high-security screen door, upgraded door fixtures, over sized built-in bookshelves, wall storage cabinet in bedrooms 3 & 4. This house has been extensively remodeled with the following upgrades: Kitchen features Quartz counter tops, custom tile backs plash, designer sink and faucet, designer light fixtures, custom kitchen cabinets with deep drawers, stainless Maytag refrigerator, GE Profile double-oven range, Bosch dishwasher and Pacific range hood. Remodeled baths feature Walk-in shower with glass enclose, Marble surround, tiled flooring, Hansgrohe fixtures and Toto toilet. Property is located on a quiet street that displays very good pride of ownership. Exterior features inlcude a tiled roof, large backyard with spaces for planting, water efficient native California landscape and exterior motion sensor lighting. This property has been very will maintained and does not look like a rental! Sorry, no pets allowed. Please call Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg, with any and all questions at 909-938-0708.