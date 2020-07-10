Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly air conditioning refrigerator

22921 RIO LOBOS RD. DIAMOND BAR 91765 (4 BED / 2 BATH + BONUS ROOM) - Welcome home to Rio Lobos! As you enter you will immediately notice the bright homey feeling this property offers. With laminate floors, warm tones, and custom wainscoting throughout the home, this property stands out. The beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and is open to the dining area - A great floor plan for entertaining. Off the living room is a bonus room, perfect for a home office. The four bedrooms are down the hall, including the master bedroom featuring its own bath with dual vanity and shower. No detail has been overlooked in upgrading both bathrooms. You will surely appreciate the tile floors and showers. Off the living area you will find a large enclosed sun room with its own air conditioner. The backyard is spacious with a covered patio. All appliances are included (washer and dryer, and refrigerator). This home has everything you have been looking for and is located close to top rated schools. Don't wait as this home will not last!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant billed $225 monthly for electricity. The house has solar panels and the electricity will remain in the owners name. Tenants responsible for all other utilities.

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly.

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.



