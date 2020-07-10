All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

22921 Rio Lobos Rd

22921 Rio Lobos Road · No Longer Available
Location

22921 Rio Lobos Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
22921 RIO LOBOS RD. DIAMOND BAR 91765 (4 BED / 2 BATH + BONUS ROOM) - Welcome home to Rio Lobos! As you enter you will immediately notice the bright homey feeling this property offers. With laminate floors, warm tones, and custom wainscoting throughout the home, this property stands out. The beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and is open to the dining area - A great floor plan for entertaining. Off the living room is a bonus room, perfect for a home office. The four bedrooms are down the hall, including the master bedroom featuring its own bath with dual vanity and shower. No detail has been overlooked in upgrading both bathrooms. You will surely appreciate the tile floors and showers. Off the living area you will find a large enclosed sun room with its own air conditioner. The backyard is spacious with a covered patio. All appliances are included (washer and dryer, and refrigerator). This home has everything you have been looking for and is located close to top rated schools. Don't wait as this home will not last!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant billed $225 monthly for electricity. The house has solar panels and the electricity will remain in the owners name. Tenants responsible for all other utilities.
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly.
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

(RLNE4718927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22921 Rio Lobos Rd have any available units?
22921 Rio Lobos Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22921 Rio Lobos Rd have?
Some of 22921 Rio Lobos Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22921 Rio Lobos Rd currently offering any rent specials?
22921 Rio Lobos Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22921 Rio Lobos Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 22921 Rio Lobos Rd is pet friendly.
Does 22921 Rio Lobos Rd offer parking?
No, 22921 Rio Lobos Rd does not offer parking.
Does 22921 Rio Lobos Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22921 Rio Lobos Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22921 Rio Lobos Rd have a pool?
No, 22921 Rio Lobos Rd does not have a pool.
Does 22921 Rio Lobos Rd have accessible units?
No, 22921 Rio Lobos Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 22921 Rio Lobos Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 22921 Rio Lobos Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22921 Rio Lobos Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22921 Rio Lobos Rd has units with air conditioning.
