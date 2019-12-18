22881 Hilton Head Drive

Amenities

Gated community, known as Diamond Bar Tennis Club, across Golf course.. One of a few rare 2 story townhouses located in the complex. End unit with nice view. 2 carport spaces, spacious and airy town home, with Skylights. 2 master bedroom suites on upper level, each with its own bath. One bedroom with walk-in closet. Another 1/2 bath on lower level. Fireplace in living room. Lanai (small patio) off dining area, through sliding glass door. Washer and dryer included. Kitchen Pool, Tennis Courts, Club House.



Call Hilda at 626-893-1631 for showing.