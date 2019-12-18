All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

22881 Hilton Head Drive

22881 Hilton Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22881 Hilton Head Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Gated community, known as Diamond Bar Tennis Club, across Golf course.. One of a few rare 2 story townhouses located in the complex. End unit with nice view. 2 carport spaces, spacious and airy town home, with Skylights. 2 master bedroom suites on upper level, each with its own bath. One bedroom with walk-in closet. Another 1/2 bath on lower level. Fireplace in living room. Lanai (small patio) off dining area, through sliding glass door. Washer and dryer included. Kitchen Pool, Tennis Courts, Club House.

Call Hilda at 626-893-1631 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22881 Hilton Head Drive have any available units?
22881 Hilton Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22881 Hilton Head Drive have?
Some of 22881 Hilton Head Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22881 Hilton Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22881 Hilton Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22881 Hilton Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22881 Hilton Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22881 Hilton Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22881 Hilton Head Drive offers parking.
Does 22881 Hilton Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22881 Hilton Head Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22881 Hilton Head Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22881 Hilton Head Drive has a pool.
Does 22881 Hilton Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 22881 Hilton Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22881 Hilton Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22881 Hilton Head Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22881 Hilton Head Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22881 Hilton Head Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

