Amenities

pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool

3 BR 2 BA condo located in the most desirable area of south Diamond Bar, walking distance to Diamond Bar High School. New paint and double pane windows. This is an end unit with a small yard that you can enjoy the breeze in the afternoon and entertain your guests in holidays. Close to the pool and club house, Perfect for a small family with kids. The price includes trash. Tenants needs to pay for water, gas and electricity. No pets allowed. Thanks.