22840 Hilton Head Drive 132

Guard and gate-secure 2 bedroom in Diamond Bar - Property Id: 249297



Text James at 909-569-8182 for fastest response.



Nestled in the park-like community of Diamond Bar Tennis Club, this gated and guard secured two-bedroom condo welcomes you home to a cozy living atmosphere. High ceiling greets you as you enter, creating a spacious living quarter filled with light. There is a balcony to access the outdoor fresh air and a dedicated laundry room for that extra convenience. The range and oven use gas for energy efficiency and real cooking. You are assigned two carports nearby and the community features a pool and spa, tennis court, and a clubhouse for social gatherings. Diamond Bar golf course is right across the street and plenty of shops and restaurants are nearby such as Target and Chili's Grill and Bar. The location is just two minutes from Freeway 60 at the junction with Freeway 57. Bring your own washer/dryer or we can provide for you.



Landlord pays for HOA, trash, and water. All other utilities paid for by the tenant.

