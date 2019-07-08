All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 22790 Lakeway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
22790 Lakeway Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

22790 Lakeway Drive

22790 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22790 Lakeway Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Condo in the Diamond Bar Tennis Club--Desirable area with 24 hours security gated. Upper Level Features 2 bedroom and 2 bath. View of Mountain. Vaulted ceiling and Balcony off the living room with Cozy Fireplace. Open and Airy. Central A/C unit. Two Spacious bedroom with good size closet. Open Kitchen. Across from Diamond Bar Golf Course. Community include 3 Pools with Spas and Tennis Courts & Clubhouse. One car garage and one carport space. Convenience location. EZ to Freeway 57 & 60. Close to Shopping Center, Restaurants, Schools, Target, Golf Course, Parks, Mt. Sac College, and Cal Poly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22790 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
22790 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22790 Lakeway Drive have?
Some of 22790 Lakeway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22790 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22790 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22790 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22790 Lakeway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22790 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22790 Lakeway Drive offers parking.
Does 22790 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22790 Lakeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22790 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22790 Lakeway Drive has a pool.
Does 22790 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 22790 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22790 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22790 Lakeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22790 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22790 Lakeway Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles