22790 Lakeway Drive

Beautiful Condo in the Diamond Bar Tennis Club--Desirable area with 24 hours security gated. Upper Level Features 2 bedroom and 2 bath. View of Mountain. Vaulted ceiling and Balcony off the living room with Cozy Fireplace. Open and Airy. Central A/C unit. Two Spacious bedroom with good size closet. Open Kitchen. Across from Diamond Bar Golf Course. Community include 3 Pools with Spas and Tennis Courts & Clubhouse. One car garage and one carport space. Convenience location. EZ to Freeway 57 & 60. Close to Shopping Center, Restaurants, Schools, Target, Golf Course, Parks, Mt. Sac College, and Cal Poly.