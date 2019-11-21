All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated November 21 2019

22721 Lakeway Drive

22721 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22721 Lakeway Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Great move in ready unit located in heart of Diamond Bar with 24 hour gated community of Diamond Bar Tennis Club, just across the Golf
Course, and very close to shopping centers. Easy access to freeway, very quiet community with lots of trees. Community features 3 pools
with spas, tennis courts & clubhouse. Onsite HOA manager, 2 carport parking & lots of guest parking.This nice 2 beds and 2 baths condo features spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace in the living room overlooking the balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22721 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
22721 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22721 Lakeway Drive have?
Some of 22721 Lakeway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22721 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22721 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22721 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22721 Lakeway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22721 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22721 Lakeway Drive offers parking.
Does 22721 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22721 Lakeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22721 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22721 Lakeway Drive has a pool.
Does 22721 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 22721 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22721 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22721 Lakeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22721 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22721 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
