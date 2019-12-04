All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
21327 Chirping Sparrow Road
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

21327 Chirping Sparrow Road

21327 Chirping Sparrow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21327 Chirping Sparrow Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous and breathtaking 180 degrees view! This bright, airy, and 4 Bed + 3 Bath home is nestled in the hills of the award winning “Walnut” valley school district in Diamond Bar. With high vaulted ceilings, marble flooring through-out the first floor leading to a modernized kitchen with granite counters, Center Island, modern cabinetry, walk-in pantry, and etc. Kitchen also includes recessed lighting and features ample doubled pane windows bringing soothing sunlight into the home. A custom iron staircase with bamboo steps leading to the master bedroom and two bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom. View is an impeccable sight all the way to the snow-capped mountains in the winter as far as the eye can see. Sparkling pool with diving board compliments the serene setting of the home. Located all within close proximity to schools, shopping, access to FWY 57,60, 10 & 71.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road have any available units?
21327 Chirping Sparrow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road have?
Some of 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road currently offering any rent specials?
21327 Chirping Sparrow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road pet-friendly?
No, 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road offer parking?
Yes, 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road offers parking.
Does 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road have a pool?
Yes, 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road has a pool.
Does 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road have accessible units?
No, 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21327 Chirping Sparrow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles