21327 Chirping Sparrow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous and breathtaking 180 degrees view! This bright, airy, and 4 Bed + 3 Bath home is nestled in the hills of the award winning “Walnut” valley school district in Diamond Bar. With high vaulted ceilings, marble flooring through-out the first floor leading to a modernized kitchen with granite counters, Center Island, modern cabinetry, walk-in pantry, and etc. Kitchen also includes recessed lighting and features ample doubled pane windows bringing soothing sunlight into the home. A custom iron staircase with bamboo steps leading to the master bedroom and two bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom. View is an impeccable sight all the way to the snow-capped mountains in the winter as far as the eye can see. Sparkling pool with diving board compliments the serene setting of the home. Located all within close proximity to schools, shopping, access to FWY 57,60, 10 & 71.