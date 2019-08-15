21114 Trigger Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just Renovated in South Diamond Bar! Single story 4 Bed / 2 Bath home with bright, open floor plan and great location. Be the first to enjoy this beautiful home renovation boasting a remodeled kitchen with all new cabinets and island, quartz countertops, stainless gas range/oven and sink/fixtures. Both bathrooms are also fully renovated. New recessed lighting and flooring throughout, with wood-look tile in living areas and baths, and wood laminate in bedrooms. Spacious master suite with his/hers closets. Fresh paint throughout interior and exterior. Large covered front patio, and solid aluminum patio cover in the back to enjoy the large yard and hillside view with no neighbors directly behind. Two car attached garage with driveway. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Walnut Valley school district, walking distance to Diamond Bar High School, Castlerock Elementary, Heritage Park and H-Mart plaza. Convenient access to 57 and 60 freeways.