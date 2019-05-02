All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated May 2 2019

21100 Blossom Way

21100 Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Location

21100 Blossom Way, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
garage
Willow Heights 4 Bed, 3 Bath, Attached 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer Hook-ups $3300/month - Please call/text Joanne at 323-540-8453 to schedule an appointment to view.

4 Bed, 3 Bath, Attached 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer Hook-ups, Water Softener. Please note, furniture is not included.

Apply online- https://www.premierinvestorsrealty.com/vacancies/

One of the best location, newer build for rent in Diamond Bar you don't want to miss!! Located in the heart of Diamond Bar with Walnut Valley School District, this 2015 built luxury private and gated Willow Heights community is one of the master piece from home builder Lennar . ons of updates, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, tankless water heater, water softener system, alarm system, Nest Thermostat and solar panels. Ample windows throughout make this a bright and airy cheerful home. Open gourmet kitchen has granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, central island. Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. One bedroom one bath at floor level. Upstairs offer a laundry room with cabinets, two bedrooms share one full size bathroom, a luxurious master suites features separate bathtub and shower, dual sink, and walk in closet. One of the larger lot size units in this community. Professional landscape back yard with custom built covered patio. Two cars attached garage with custom cabinets. Conveniently located and only minutes away from 57 and 60 fwy, close to H-Mart, Bank, Shopping Plazas, Markets, Schools, and Gas Stations. Great for young family. Must see to appreciate.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4844737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

