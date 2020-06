Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

This beautiful single family 2 car garage house located in a quiet community in city of Diamond Bar , with 3 bed rooms and 3 bath rooms, it has a decent back yard where you hold a BBQ party. Very convenient access to free way #57, and #60. close to shopping plaza and school. Must not miss this one.