20806 E Rocky Point Lane
20806 E Rocky Point Lane

20806 East Rocky Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20806 East Rocky Point Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
Single story home in Diamond Bar. Walnut School District. located on a quiet cul de sac Street. Good floor plan, Living room with fireplace, Eating area, Spacious kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Close and convenient to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have any available units?
20806 E Rocky Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have?
Some of 20806 E Rocky Point Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20806 E Rocky Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20806 E Rocky Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20806 E Rocky Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20806 E Rocky Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20806 E Rocky Point Lane offers parking.
Does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20806 E Rocky Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have a pool?
No, 20806 E Rocky Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 20806 E Rocky Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20806 E Rocky Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20806 E Rocky Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
