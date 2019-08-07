20806 East Rocky Point Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91789 Diamond Bar
Single story home in Diamond Bar. Walnut School District. located on a quiet cul de sac Street. Good floor plan, Living room with fireplace, Eating area, Spacious kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Close and convenient to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have any available units?
What amenities does 20806 E Rocky Point Lane have?
Is 20806 E Rocky Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
