20701 E Crest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful condominium located in the heart of Diamond Bar nearby a park, tennis court, shopping center and award-winning schools. End unit with a view. highly acclaimed Walnut Valley School District. This super sharp property has been totally remodeled with premium quality materials and finest Craftmanship. Bright and airy. Cathedral ceiling. Custom stone tile flooring installed throughout the main floor and decorated with exquisite baseboard molding. Window decorated with plantation style shutters. This condominium has two spacious bedrooms and a nice loft area with storage space. The upstairs spacious loft is good for office or used as a 3rd bedroom. There is an elegant and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Granite kitchen counter top and stainless kitchen appliances. Two bathrooms installed with beautiful custom tiles on the floor and installed the enclosed shower. Bathrooms also come with newer toilet and mirrors. Washer and Dryer hookups located downstairs in the 2 car garage. Conveniently located near 57 and 60 Freeway. This home offers much more...