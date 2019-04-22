All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 20701 E Crest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
20701 E Crest Lane
Last updated April 22 2019 at 4:14 PM

20701 E Crest Lane

20701 Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20701 Crest Ln, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful condominium located in the heart of Diamond Bar nearby a park, tennis court, shopping center and award-winning schools. End unit with a view. highly acclaimed Walnut Valley School District. This super sharp property has been totally remodeled with premium quality materials and finest Craftmanship. Bright and airy. Cathedral ceiling. Custom stone tile flooring installed throughout the main floor and decorated with exquisite baseboard molding. Window decorated with plantation style shutters. This condominium has two spacious bedrooms and a nice loft area with storage space. The upstairs spacious loft is good for office or used as a 3rd bedroom. There is an elegant and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Granite kitchen counter top and stainless kitchen appliances. Two bathrooms installed with beautiful custom tiles on the floor and installed the enclosed shower. Bathrooms also come with newer toilet and mirrors. Washer and Dryer hookups located downstairs in the 2 car garage. Conveniently located near 57 and 60 Freeway. This home offers much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20701 E Crest Lane have any available units?
20701 E Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 20701 E Crest Lane have?
Some of 20701 E Crest Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20701 E Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20701 E Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20701 E Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20701 E Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20701 E Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20701 E Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 20701 E Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20701 E Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20701 E Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 20701 E Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20701 E Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 20701 E Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20701 E Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20701 E Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20701 E Crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20701 E Crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles