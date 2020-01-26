All apartments in Diamond Bar
20311 Flintgate Drive

20311 Flintgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20311 Flintgate Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Spectacular Home with a POOL nestled in the beautiful city of Walnut! Step into this gorgeous turnkey home & be welcomed into a stunning Open living room area with an elegant fireplace! The kitchen features an immaculate island and stainless steel appliances! Large Master Suite with multiple closets and direct access to the backyard!! Dual paned windows all throughout. Central AC & Heating with two Cars attached garage and a huge driveway that can fit an RV or Boat! Special attention was given to creating a backyard that embraced SOCAL living at its Finest! This won't Last Long! Schedule your showings today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20311 Flintgate Drive have any available units?
20311 Flintgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 20311 Flintgate Drive have?
Some of 20311 Flintgate Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20311 Flintgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20311 Flintgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20311 Flintgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20311 Flintgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20311 Flintgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20311 Flintgate Drive offers parking.
Does 20311 Flintgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20311 Flintgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20311 Flintgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20311 Flintgate Drive has a pool.
Does 20311 Flintgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 20311 Flintgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20311 Flintgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20311 Flintgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20311 Flintgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20311 Flintgate Drive has units with air conditioning.

