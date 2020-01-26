20311 Flintgate Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789 Diamond Bar
WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Spectacular Home with a POOL nestled in the beautiful city of Walnut! Step into this gorgeous turnkey home & be welcomed into a stunning Open living room area with an elegant fireplace! The kitchen features an immaculate island and stainless steel appliances! Large Master Suite with multiple closets and direct access to the backyard!! Dual paned windows all throughout. Central AC & Heating with two Cars attached garage and a huge driveway that can fit an RV or Boat! Special attention was given to creating a backyard that embraced SOCAL living at its Finest! This won't Last Long! Schedule your showings today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20311 Flintgate Drive have any available units?
20311 Flintgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 20311 Flintgate Drive have?
Some of 20311 Flintgate Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20311 Flintgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20311 Flintgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.