20311 Flintgate Drive

WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Spectacular Home with a POOL nestled in the beautiful city of Walnut! Step into this gorgeous turnkey home & be welcomed into a stunning Open living room area with an elegant fireplace! The kitchen features an immaculate island and stainless steel appliances! Large Master Suite with multiple closets and direct access to the backyard!! Dual paned windows all throughout. Central AC & Heating with two Cars attached garage and a huge driveway that can fit an RV or Boat! Special attention was given to creating a backyard that embraced SOCAL living at its Finest! This won't Last Long! Schedule your showings today!!