Hello! This beautiful, newly remodeled house is up for lease right away! Great home in a great school district. Very close to diamond bar high school along with the 57 freeway. Just a 3 minute drive away! The home is newly furnished with great quality furniture which can be included with your leasing if you would like but prices may vary. Nearby the H-mart (great Asian supermarket) along with a target nearby as well. Newly listed so be the first to see the home!