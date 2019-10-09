All apartments in Diamond Bar
1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

1681 S Diamond Bar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1681 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Excellent Walnut school district. Charming townhome in Diamond Gate Community, with a short walk to chaparral Middle school, 3 Bed 2.5 bath, central AC, new fresh paint, new recessed lightings, new luxury flooring throughout the house, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with new tile floor, dining room next to gourmet kitchen, living room with cozy fireplace, new vanity in guest bathroom 1st floor, inside laundry room, courtyard lead to 2 car attached garage, community pool spa. very conveniently located, close to shopping, bank, restaurant, fitness, Fwy 60,57,71, Mt San Antonio College, Cal State University Fullerton, Cal Poly Pomona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have any available units?
1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have?
Some of 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1681 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
