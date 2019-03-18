1637 Bronze Knoll Road

Amenities

This property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in an excellent and safe neighborhood, walking distance to top elementary school in diamond bar. This house features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. New hardwood floor, new fireplace in family room, new range hood, all new windows and doors, two French doors leading to backyard, recent tile roof and painting inside and outside, all baths and kitchen are remodeled with granite countertops, oak cabinets, large bay windows in living room and kitchen, Jacuzzi bath in Master bedroom, large full-length patio covered with clear tiles you may sit under during rain, quiet and very private and shaded backyard. No swimming pool to worry about. Excellent schools: Diamond Bar High, Chaparral Middle, Quail Summit Elementary. House has been well-maintained and is in excellent move-in condition.