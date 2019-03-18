All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1637 Bronze Knoll Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1637 Bronze Knoll Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:57 PM

1637 Bronze Knoll Road

1637 Bronze Knoll Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1637 Bronze Knoll Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in an excellent and safe neighborhood, walking distance to top elementary school in diamond bar. This house features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. New hardwood floor, new fireplace in family room, new range hood, all new windows and doors, two French doors leading to backyard, recent tile roof and painting inside and outside, all baths and kitchen are remodeled with granite countertops, oak cabinets, large bay windows in living room and kitchen, Jacuzzi bath in Master bedroom, large full-length patio covered with clear tiles you may sit under during rain, quiet and very private and shaded backyard. No swimming pool to worry about. Excellent schools: Diamond Bar High, Chaparral Middle, Quail Summit Elementary. House has been well-maintained and is in excellent move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Bronze Knoll Road have any available units?
1637 Bronze Knoll Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1637 Bronze Knoll Road have?
Some of 1637 Bronze Knoll Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Bronze Knoll Road currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Bronze Knoll Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Bronze Knoll Road pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Bronze Knoll Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1637 Bronze Knoll Road offer parking?
Yes, 1637 Bronze Knoll Road offers parking.
Does 1637 Bronze Knoll Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Bronze Knoll Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Bronze Knoll Road have a pool?
Yes, 1637 Bronze Knoll Road has a pool.
Does 1637 Bronze Knoll Road have accessible units?
No, 1637 Bronze Knoll Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Bronze Knoll Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Bronze Knoll Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Bronze Knoll Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 Bronze Knoll Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles