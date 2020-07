Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great location off Diamond Bar Blvd inside Allegro Community. This condo features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Large family room and dinning area. Kitchen has brand new cabinets and counter tops, laundry hook ups and leads to 1 car attached garage. Master bedroom with a walk in closet,huge patio deck on 2nd floor with the back street view. Don’t miss out!!