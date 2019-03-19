1251 Porto Grande

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely upgraded Montefino townhome with an amazing 270 degree view! Walnut Unified School District, 3 bedrooms 2 and

3/4 bath. 2 car garage with direct access. One bedroom (currently being used as a den) and a 3/4 bath on the ground floor.

Upgrades include Newer carpet, Ceramic tile, Laminate flooring, Paint and Blinds. Very private end unit with large patio and

amazing views of the hills and valley. Lots of grass and trees. Water and trash paid by the Owner. Washer

and Dryer included as well! Sorry, no pets allowed. New stainless microwave, dishwasher and stove to be installed. Please contact Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg with any questions at 909-938-0709.