Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1251 Porto Grande
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1251 Porto Grande

1251 Porto Grande · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Porto Grande, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Walnut Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely upgraded Montefino townhome with an amazing 270 degree view! Walnut Unified School District, 3 bedrooms 2 and
3/4 bath. 2 car garage with direct access. One bedroom (currently being used as a den) and a 3/4 bath on the ground floor.
Upgrades include Newer carpet, Ceramic tile, Laminate flooring, Paint and Blinds. Very private end unit with large patio and
amazing views of the hills and valley. Lots of grass and trees. Water and trash paid by the Owner. Washer
and Dryer included as well! Sorry, no pets allowed. New stainless microwave, dishwasher and stove to be installed. Please contact Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg with any questions at 909-938-0709.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Porto Grande have any available units?
1251 Porto Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1251 Porto Grande have?
Some of 1251 Porto Grande's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Porto Grande currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Porto Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Porto Grande pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Porto Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1251 Porto Grande offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Porto Grande offers parking.
Does 1251 Porto Grande have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 Porto Grande offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Porto Grande have a pool?
No, 1251 Porto Grande does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Porto Grande have accessible units?
No, 1251 Porto Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Porto Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 Porto Grande has units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Porto Grande have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Porto Grande does not have units with air conditioning.
