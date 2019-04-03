All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G

1135 Golden Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1135 Golden Springs Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two Story Townhouse in Gated Community. Great Schools - FOR RENT: Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath Condo in a very desirable area, close to OC, LA, Riverside and San Bernardino County locations. Recently upgraded flooring, freshly painted throughout, move in condition. Kitchen has been upgraded with new cabinets and counter tops, with a wall removed to create a much more open concept, you won't find this in other units in this development. Upgraded flooring throughout along with upgraded base boards. Apply at www.RentHMR.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4686593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G have any available units?
1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G offer parking?
No, 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G have a pool?
No, 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G have accessible units?
No, 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Golden Springs Drive Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles