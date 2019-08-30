1000 Golden Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This is a 2-story End unit condo with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5baths in Cimarron Oaks, Diamond Bar, with easy access to 10, 60, 57 and 210 freeways, 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bathroom downstairs, clean and neat inside the premises. The patio is good for the outdoor BBQ or other activities. An oversized 2-car garage with direct access to the premises thru the patio. There is a few cabinets installed in the garage. Convenient to restaurants, supermarkets, schools and shops. Square footage is not taped, tenant to verify.