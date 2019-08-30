All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1000 Golden Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1000 Golden Springs Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1000 Golden Springs Drive

1000 Golden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1000 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a 2-story End unit condo with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5baths in Cimarron Oaks, Diamond Bar, with easy access to 10, 60, 57 and 210 freeways, 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bathroom downstairs, clean and neat inside the premises. The patio is good for the outdoor BBQ or other activities. An oversized 2-car garage with direct access to the premises thru the patio. There is a few cabinets installed in the garage. Convenient to restaurants, supermarkets, schools and shops. Square footage is not taped, tenant to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Golden Springs Drive have any available units?
1000 Golden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 1000 Golden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Golden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Golden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Golden Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1000 Golden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Golden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Golden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Golden Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Golden Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Golden Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Golden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Golden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Golden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Golden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Golden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Golden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap ApartmentsDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles