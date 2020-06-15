78936 Spirito Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm. TVs in all bedrms, 60in family rm + fireplace. A wall of glass in Dining area off kitchen, or entertain in formal dining rm or, outside w/built-in BBQ, covered dining & social areas. Stainless steel appliances & pretty cabinets open to the GreatRm. Beautiful built-ins in livg rm. Tile & real wood floors, lovely fans & lighting throughout. MBR has King bed & french doors open to outside fireplace. MBA has walk-in shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. 2nd BA has tub/shower. Casita has microwave & refrig, CA King bed, TV, shower, closet & french doors leading to patio fireplace. 2-car garage & storage cabinets. The large Patio has heaters, beautiful flowers, bushes, trees & is very private. LEASED FOR 2021 SEASON.