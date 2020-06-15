All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:20 AM

78936 Spirito Court

78936 Spirito Court · (760) 485-2356
Location

78936 Spirito Court, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1946 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm. TVs in all bedrms, 60in family rm + fireplace. A wall of glass in Dining area off kitchen, or entertain in formal dining rm or, outside w/built-in BBQ, covered dining & social areas. Stainless steel appliances & pretty cabinets open to the GreatRm. Beautiful built-ins in livg rm. Tile & real wood floors, lovely fans & lighting throughout. MBR has King bed & french doors open to outside fireplace. MBA has walk-in shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. 2nd BA has tub/shower. Casita has microwave & refrig, CA King bed, TV, shower, closet & french doors leading to patio fireplace. 2-car garage & storage cabinets. The large Patio has heaters, beautiful flowers, bushes, trees & is very private. LEASED FOR 2021 SEASON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78936 Spirito Court have any available units?
78936 Spirito Court has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78936 Spirito Court have?
Some of 78936 Spirito Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78936 Spirito Court currently offering any rent specials?
78936 Spirito Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78936 Spirito Court pet-friendly?
No, 78936 Spirito Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78936 Spirito Court offer parking?
Yes, 78936 Spirito Court does offer parking.
Does 78936 Spirito Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78936 Spirito Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78936 Spirito Court have a pool?
No, 78936 Spirito Court does not have a pool.
Does 78936 Spirito Court have accessible units?
No, 78936 Spirito Court does not have accessible units.
Does 78936 Spirito Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78936 Spirito Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 78936 Spirito Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 78936 Spirito Court does not have units with air conditioning.
