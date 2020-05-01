78448 Desert Willow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.Come experience the Sun City life! Gorgeous grounds throughout leading up to this 2 bedroom 2 bath attached single family home! Very light and open concept with a large kitchen perfect for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances, tons of windows, large bathrooms, washer/dryer, garage and a beautiful patio to sip on a drink and enjoy the luscious 1600 acre community! Enjoy three clubhouses with clubs, activities and classes for anyone. Included is a fitness center, indoor lap pool and spa, Coffee House, computer lab, a post office, ballroom, several meeting rooms, and a pro shop. There is also a restaurant for dining. Outdoors pool and spa as well as ten tennis or four pickle ball courts. Please note Tenant Screening is required. What more could you need!