Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:44 PM

78448 Desert Willow Drive

78448 Desert Willow Drive · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.Come experience the Sun City life! Gorgeous grounds throughout leading up to this 2 bedroom 2 bath attached single family home! Very light and open concept with a large kitchen perfect for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances, tons of windows, large bathrooms, washer/dryer, garage and a beautiful patio to sip on a drink and enjoy the luscious 1600 acre community! Enjoy three clubhouses with clubs, activities and classes for anyone. Included is a fitness center, indoor lap pool and spa, Coffee House, computer lab, a post office, ballroom, several meeting rooms, and a pro shop. There is also a restaurant for dining. Outdoors pool and spa as well as ten tennis or four pickle ball courts. Please note Tenant Screening is required. What more could you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78448 Desert Willow Drive have any available units?
78448 Desert Willow Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78448 Desert Willow Drive have?
Some of 78448 Desert Willow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78448 Desert Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78448 Desert Willow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78448 Desert Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78448 Desert Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78448 Desert Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78448 Desert Willow Drive does offer parking.
Does 78448 Desert Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78448 Desert Willow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78448 Desert Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78448 Desert Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 78448 Desert Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 78448 Desert Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78448 Desert Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 78448 Desert Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78448 Desert Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78448 Desert Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
