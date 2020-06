Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf. New wood-look tile and new baseboards throughout. Freshly painted. New stainless appliances. New linens. Crown molding in living room. New 39'' TV in living room; 32'' TV in master. New toilets. New ceiling fans in every room. Newer gas BBQ. Adjustable Tempur-pedic queen-size bed in master; twin beds in guest room. Inside laundry room. Extended patio. Attached garage with direct access into house. Cable TV, internet & US/Canada calling included. Electric and Gas capped at $200. Golf cart available for $100 per month. 4-month minimum preferred.