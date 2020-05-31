All apartments in Desert Palms
Find more places like 35859 Rosemont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Palms, CA
/
35859 Rosemont Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:36 AM

35859 Rosemont Drive

35859 Rosemont Drive · (760) 668-3759
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

35859 Rosemont Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Montego Model. Tastefully furnished. This immaculate greatroom home has a spacious southwest facing rear yard w/an extended patio, alumawood patio cover & desert landscaping. With no homes flush behind it, the yard feels open and private; there are also peekaboo mountain views. The home has an updated paint scheme inside and out. Tile floors are in all but the bedrooms & den. Plantation shutters are on all but the greatroom view windows. Updated fans, hardware and fixtures are throughout. Refinished cabinetry is in the kitchen & bathrooms. The kitchen has corian counters w/rounded edges & stainless appliances. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual sinks, a stall shower w/glass enclosure. A shower/tub is in the guest bathroom. Leased for the 2020-2021 season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35859 Rosemont Drive have any available units?
35859 Rosemont Drive has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35859 Rosemont Drive have?
Some of 35859 Rosemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35859 Rosemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35859 Rosemont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35859 Rosemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35859 Rosemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 35859 Rosemont Drive offer parking?
No, 35859 Rosemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 35859 Rosemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35859 Rosemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35859 Rosemont Drive have a pool?
No, 35859 Rosemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 35859 Rosemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 35859 Rosemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35859 Rosemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 35859 Rosemont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35859 Rosemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 35859 Rosemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 35859 Rosemont Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 3 Bedrooms
Desert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Dog Friendly Apartments
Desert Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity