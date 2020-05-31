35859 Rosemont Drive

Amenities

Montego Model. Tastefully furnished. This immaculate greatroom home has a spacious southwest facing rear yard w/an extended patio, alumawood patio cover & desert landscaping. With no homes flush behind it, the yard feels open and private; there are also peekaboo mountain views. The home has an updated paint scheme inside and out. Tile floors are in all but the bedrooms & den. Plantation shutters are on all but the greatroom view windows. Updated fans, hardware and fixtures are throughout. Refinished cabinetry is in the kitchen & bathrooms. The kitchen has corian counters w/rounded edges & stainless appliances. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual sinks, a stall shower w/glass enclosure. A shower/tub is in the guest bathroom. Leased for the 2020-2021 season.