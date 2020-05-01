35299 Meridia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Currently Available Beginning May 1, 2020 Thru April 30, 2021(Summer, Seasonal, and Long Term) Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City Palm Desert. This Stunning Morocco Open Floor Plan with Detached Casita is located on the Santa Rosa Golf Course, South West Exposure, The back yard is private and slightly elevated above the golf course with views across the Fairway and Mountains, Turn Key, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Open Great Room, Den/Office, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinetry, The Patio & Pool area are surrounded with lush landscaping.