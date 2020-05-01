All apartments in Desert Palms
Find more places like 35299 Meridia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Palms, CA
/
35299 Meridia Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:41 AM

35299 Meridia Avenue

35299 Merida Avenue · (760) 777-0755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

35299 Merida Avenue, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Currently Available Beginning May 1, 2020 Thru April 30, 2021(Summer, Seasonal, and Long Term) Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City Palm Desert. This Stunning Morocco Open Floor Plan with Detached Casita is located on the Santa Rosa Golf Course, South West Exposure, The back yard is private and slightly elevated above the golf course with views across the Fairway and Mountains, Turn Key, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Open Great Room, Den/Office, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinetry, The Patio & Pool area are surrounded with lush landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35299 Meridia Avenue have any available units?
35299 Meridia Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35299 Meridia Avenue have?
Some of 35299 Meridia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35299 Meridia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35299 Meridia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35299 Meridia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35299 Meridia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 35299 Meridia Avenue offer parking?
No, 35299 Meridia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35299 Meridia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35299 Meridia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35299 Meridia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 35299 Meridia Avenue has a pool.
Does 35299 Meridia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35299 Meridia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35299 Meridia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35299 Meridia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 35299 Meridia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35299 Meridia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 35299 Meridia Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 3 Bedrooms
Desert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Dog Friendly Apartments
Desert Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity