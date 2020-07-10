Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:39 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Desert Hot Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9153 Silver Star Ave.
9153 Silver Star Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Mountain View DHS - This great rental is located in the beautiful gated community of Mountain View Community located next to Mission Lakes Country Club. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9925 Mesquite Ave.
9925 Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
9925 Mesquite Ave. Available 07/15/20 NEW BUILD IN Desert Hot Springs by 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home! Be the First to Live here! - NEW BUILD COMING SOON JULY 15TH-August 1st, 2020 This is a Amazing new build with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs East
12585 Maui Way
12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities .

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
62443 N. Starcross Dr.
62443 North Starcross Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2009 sqft
Skyborne Custom Living,Unfurnished - Available on 4/1/2020. This 3 bedroom,2.5 bath,2009 sq. ft. home is located in the highly desirable Skyborne community,separate from everyone in the valley.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hot Springs

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8629 Oakmount Boulevard
8629 Oakmount Boulevard, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
This is the one! This property is on the rental market available as a long term rental. This home is a 3 Bed located in one of the most desirable areas of DHS. View from the backyard are stunning.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
64829 Sanderling Court
64829 Sanderling Court, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1821 sqft
Live in country club style at MISSION LAKES Country Club... Spacious, 1821sf-, 3 bedroom home features FORMAL living,dining rooms,hallway and all 3 bedrooms have wood flooring and a SEPARATE family room./or dining.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
762 Skylar Lane
762 Skylar Lane, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2972 sqft
Lennar's Avant Home at Escena Palm Springs! AMAZING, BIG, BEAUTIFUL HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE! SOLAR POWERED HOME! - This is a One of a Kind Home right on the golf course! You will be welcomed home to custom 18x18 porcelain tile in the entry, living

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
470 N. Villa Ct, #204
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
589 sqft
Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Bldg 8-470. A quiet setting in the back with a view.Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2995 Sundance E Circle
2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1855 sqft
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
67687 Duchess Way
67687 Duchess Way, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1478 sqft
Spectacular single level unit (no one above!) available for rent long term. This condo is an end-unit and features granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring and carpeting, two car attached garage, ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palm Springs
1150 E Amado Road
1150 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
633 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease this nicely upgraded unit located in the highly desirable Casa Verde complex. It is ideally located in central Palm Springs.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
67760 Rio Vista Drive
67760 Rio Vista Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1590 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280. Single story home offers great fit and finish with fresh paint and neutral tile flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115
675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baristo
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1525 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert La Palme. Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Long term 7-12 months- or- Seasonal term 3-6 months,with a $200 adder for owner paid utilities.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baristo
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
Casita Arenas Furnished Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. An 'all inclusive' monthly term is available at $2395/month.Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club Estates
653 E Spencer Drive
653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baristo
1518 E. Baristo Road
1518 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1737 sqft
1518 E. Baristo Road Available 08/01/20 48 @ Baristo Modern 3 bedroom Condo for lease with Private Pool/Spa - Coming Soon! Modern splendor in this very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath, UN-FURNISHED unit in the gated community of 48 @ Barristo.

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Palm Springs
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
Brand New Pool Home in Escena! - **Seasonal rental is not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
67375 Garbino Road
67375 Garbino Road, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1801 sqft
Very nice home with vaulted ceilings, private front courtyard, 3 car garage, RV parking, mountain views, tile floors in living areas, privacy and more. Fresh paint, carpet, brand new windows, upcoming landscape overhaul - this home is very nice!
City Guide for Desert Hot Springs, CA

The Desert Empire, famous for its deserts, hot climate, cacti and the famous Coachella Music Festival, the largest music and arts festival on the West Coast. A great place to listen to great musical acts once a year.

The small city of Desert Hot Springs sits in a great location just above Palm Springs, in a high-altitude desert. Its far enough from LA and San Diego, yet close enough to reach if need be. This city has a great mix of people, both young and old; and living in a place where people go for a vacation is usually a good bet. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Desert Hot Springs, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Desert Hot Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

