Last updated June 14 2020

48 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA with garage

Desert Hot Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Desert Hot Springs
1 Unit Available
66905 Flora Avenue
66905 Flora Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1273 sqft
CHARMING home, 3 bedroom / 2 ba GRANITE counters in kitchen, OPEN floor plan, SINGLE garage WITH coated FLOOR, and FENCED yard. Owner pays Trash.

Last updated June 14
Desert Hot Springs
1 Unit Available
11865 Ambrosio Drive
11865 Ambrosio Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
Location is tops here! A Terrific, very clean and completely remodeled home! This home is looking for a family or couple that will take great care of it and will as well enjoy all the new fixtures, new kitchen tiles, granite counter tops, new

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
62443 N. Starcross Dr.
62443 North Starcross Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2009 sqft
Skyborne Custom Living,Unfurnished - Available on 4/1/2020. This 3 bedroom,2.5 bath,2009 sq. ft. home is located in the highly desirable Skyborne community,separate from everyone in the valley.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hot Springs

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
64829 Sanderling Court
64829 Sanderling Court, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1821 sqft
Live in country club style at MISSION LAKES Country Club... Spacious, 1821sf-, 3 bedroom home features FORMAL living and dining rooms, and a SEPARATE family room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8629 Oakmount Blvd
8629 Oakmount Boulevard, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Mission Lakes with Amazing Views - This is the one! This property is on the rental market available as a long term rental. This home is a 3 Bed located in one of the most desirable areas of DHS.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs

Last updated June 14
Miraleste Palms
1 Unit Available
1528 N VIA MIRALESTE
1528 North via Miraleste, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1527 sqft
Modern Townhouse style condo in the prefect central Palm Springs location. 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car garage with direct access, Huge walled in patio. Each bedroom has a private bath and a balcony.

Last updated June 14
Sunrise Park
1 Unit Available
2260 Terry Lane
2260 East Terry Lane, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant and available now Large lot and pool, mid century single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, living room, Fireplace dining area, in Palm Springs, water, pool service, tree trimming included with rent.

Last updated June 14
Demuth Park West
1 Unit Available
913 Arroyo Vista Drive
913 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1210 sqft
Completely remodeled pool home in Demuth Park. Home has been tastefully furnished and ready for move-in. Home features 3 bedrooms with ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, glass garage door for one car garage.

Last updated June 14
Desert Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2750 N Chuperosa Road
2750 North Chuperosa Road, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1320 sqft
Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 14
Uptown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
67375 Garbino Road
67375 Garbino Road, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1801 sqft
Very nice home with vaulted ceilings, private front courtyard, 3 car garage, RV parking, mountain views, tile floors in living areas, privacy and more. Fresh paint, carpet, brand new windows, upcoming landscape overhaul - this home is very nice!

Last updated June 14
Palm Springs Highlands East
1 Unit Available
30950 Avenida Del Yermo
30950 Avenida Del Yermo, Cathedral City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2279 sqft
Rare Opportunity 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath plus Pool and Spa home, located close to Panorama Park area of Cathedral City. This estate sits on an oversized 8276 sq foot lot.

Last updated June 14
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.

Last updated June 14
Mountain Gate
1 Unit Available
1068 Mira Luna
1068 Mira Luna, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1630 sqft
Move in Now! 3 BD, 2 Bath in gated community with pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, BBQ area, and playground. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, center island and pantry.

Last updated June 13
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

Last updated June 13
Baristo
1 Unit Available
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1521 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - **Coming Soon** This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
28431 Avenida Duquesa
28431 Avenida Duquesa, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1498 sqft
3 Bedroom Pool Home in Panorama Park - This is the one you've been waiting for. This 3 Bedroom home is located in the desirable Panoroma Park in Cathedral City. This home features a spectacular private backyard with a large resort style pool and spa.

Last updated June 13
Racquet Club Estates
1 Unit Available
653 E Spencer Drive
653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping,

Last updated June 13
Chino Canyon
1 Unit Available
2032 Mira Vista
2032 North Mira Vista Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1088 sqft
Casa De Oro - Available Now Wonderful unit in Casa De Oro, located adjacent to one of the best neighborhoods in Central Palm Springs, Old Las Palmas.

Last updated June 13
Gene Autry
1 Unit Available
2330 N Los Alamos Rd
2330 North Los Alamos Road, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2330 N Los Alamos Rd Available 06/15/20 4 Bd/ 2 Bath House with pool in Palm Springs **Desert Properties *** - Coming Soon!!!!! Completely Remodeled, 4 bedroom House in the beautiful Palm Springs ,located at 2330 N.

Last updated June 13
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30620 Pauline Avenue
30620 Pauline Avenue, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental.

Last updated June 13
Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security

Last updated June 13
Baristo
1 Unit Available
1542 E Baristo Rd
1542 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1475 sqft
Mountain views from the pool. This beautiful, large two bedroom, 2.5 bath (F, F, 1/2) condo located in the heart of Palm Springs on Baristo Rd.

Last updated June 14
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30155 Avenida Los Ninos
30155 Avenida Los Ninos, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1608 sqft
Fully furnished & completely remodeled home with pool & spa. Light & bright with 2 skylights, high ceilings, recessed lighting, Central AC & heating. Laminate & tile flooring throughout the house.
City Guide for Desert Hot Springs, CA

The Desert Empire, famous for its deserts, hot climate, cacti and the famous Coachella Music Festival, the largest music and arts festival on the West Coast. A great place to listen to great musical acts once a year.

The small city of Desert Hot Springs sits in a great location just above Palm Springs, in a high-altitude desert. Its far enough from LA and San Diego, yet close enough to reach if need be. This city has a great mix of people, both young and old; and living in a place where people go for a vacation is usually a good bet. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Desert Hot Springs, CA

Desert Hot Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

