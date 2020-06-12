/
3 bedroom apartments
211 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA
Del Mar
1209 Luneta Drive
1209 Luneta Drive, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,550
1610 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views! This 2 story home has glass windows and doors lining the front of the house on the first story where you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the comfort of your living room, kitchen or deck.
Del Mar
238 11Th St
238 11th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2027 sqft
Beautiful ocean views from most room and just steps to the world class village of Del Mar. Finest quality finished throughout and all the amenities needed to be ready to move in. The large private backyard has a grill and lots of sun.
Del Mar
1844 Santa Fe Avenue
1844 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA
PRIME Beach Colony Location!! 4br 3 bath, 1 level, furnished, indoor outdoor living, parking for 5 cars, at $9,000 a month long term or $10k short term winter and $15k a month June July and August. $20K for one summer month.
Del Mar
1812 Ocean Front
1812 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
1650 sqft
ON THE SAND in DEL MAR!! Ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets await you from the comfort of your private, spacious deck. Fully furnished with a well stocked kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an outdoor shower and parking for 4 cars.
Del Mar
1939 Sand Barr Lane
1939 Sand Barr Ln, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful single level rental in the Beach Colony, which is only a short walk away from the beach. Property is cozy and fully furnished, all 3 bedrooms have queen size beds, nice upgrades thru out, big open kitchen and bright bathrooms.
Del Mar
432 15th Street
432 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2752 sqft
- 1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY - SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS from nearly every room - Enjoy this quiet retreat nestled in the heart of Olde Del Mar - Within walking distance to 'toes-in-the-sand' Powerhouse Park + Beach, L'Auberge Resort + Del Mar's Plaza with
Del Mar
2028 Ocean Front
2028 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1554 sqft
Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed.
Del Mar
565 15th Street
565 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1721 sqft
Prime Location and Upgraded Charming "Furnished" Single level cottage in Olde Del Mar. 3 br plus office, Big Open floor plan with French doors to Huge patio with Panoramic Coastal and Ocean views, Plus private court yard and 2 car garage.
Del Mar
1814 Ocean Front
1814 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1650 sqft
DEL MAR BEACHFRONT! Enjoy forever views sitting on the balcony of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beach front home. Beautiful sunsets and ocean breezes await you. Fully furnished and space for 4 cars.
Del Mar
1945 Santa Fe Ave
1945 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1363 sqft
Steps to beach & 20th St. beach access. Del Mar Beach Colony. Open concept, 3 bd, 2 bath, bonus room & laundry/mud room. Hardwood, gas fireplace & air conditioning. Spotless with updated furnishings & fixtures. Private fully fenced yard & patio.
Del Mar
115 Via De La Valle
115 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, CA
Location, Luxury, Lifestyle! Unobstructed views of the Del Mar Racetrack, white water ocean views, La Jolla & beyond. Walk to dog beach, shops and restaurants. Complete renovation has the feel of a brand new home.
Carmel Valley
13082 Survey Point
13082 Survey Point, San Diego, CA
Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining room and sliding glass door from family room, new
Solana Beach
945 Jeffrey
945 Jeffrey Road, Solana Beach, CA
Enjoy unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and the Del Mar Racetrack from this beautifully remodeled custom home. New carpet on the entry level in the formal living room.
Solana Beach
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.
Del Mar Heights
14186 Half Moon Bay Dr
14186 Half Moon Bay Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1284 sqft
Charming West of 5 Del Mar single story home, situated on a quiet street with sidewalks steps to canyon trails and awarding winning schools.
Solana Beach
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.
Solana Beach
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW~Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating. Tastefully decorated interior with a beach theme.
Del Mar Heights
12966 Caminito de las Olas
12966 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1764 sqft
Great end unit with Ocean view from both levels. Freshly remodeled with laminate flooring throughout living areas and plush berber carpet in Bedrooms. Elegant large shower in entry level bath and freshly tiled tub with shower upstairs.
Solana Beach
860 COFAIR CT
860 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1912 sqft
IMPECCABLE OCEAN VIEW TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! WEST OF 5 JUST OFF OF CEDROS! SHORT WALK TO BEACHES, FAIRGROUND, RESTAURANTS.
Solana Beach
784 S Sierra Ave
784 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1382 sqft
Close to all! Available July 8 prefer minimum 6-8 month rental or longer. Your chance to live steps away from the beach in the tranquil resort-like community, Del Mar Beach Club. Rent:$3650/month.
Del Mar Heights
13895 Mira Montana
13895 Mira Montana Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1900 sqft
WEST of 5, Beautifully remodeled in 2013-2014 with vaulted ceilings in kitchen, Living room & dining room.
Solana Beach
231 Pacific Ave
231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
2751 sqft
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views.
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Carmel Valley
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
