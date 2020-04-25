Shows like a model home - unfurnished, large living spaces with 2 living rooms, a game room, wine closet, each bedroom with their own bath plus some ocean views from top level. Small pet considered. See Supplement for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 477 Zuni Drive have any available units?
477 Zuni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 477 Zuni Drive have?
Some of 477 Zuni Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Zuni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
477 Zuni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Zuni Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 Zuni Drive is pet friendly.
Does 477 Zuni Drive offer parking?
No, 477 Zuni Drive does not offer parking.
Does 477 Zuni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 Zuni Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Zuni Drive have a pool?
No, 477 Zuni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 477 Zuni Drive have accessible units?
No, 477 Zuni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Zuni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 Zuni Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Zuni Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Zuni Drive does not have units with air conditioning.