428 8th St.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming Olde Del Mar beach cottage walking distance to beach & shopping. Ocean view from front, hear the waves at night. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is spacious inside and out with high vaulted wood beam ceilings, fireplace in living room, full sized washer/dryer, nicely manicured backyard with an orange tree and back patio. New stainless steel fridge. Landscape service included, plus water credit. Pets okay upon owner's approval. Detached alleyway studio, rented separately, private entrance. No garage.