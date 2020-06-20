All apartments in Del Mar
428 8th St.

428 8th Street · (858) 366-5255
Location

428 8th Street, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming Olde Del Mar beach cottage walking distance to beach & shopping. Ocean view from front, hear the waves at night. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is spacious inside and out with high vaulted wood beam ceilings, fireplace in living room, full sized washer/dryer, nicely manicured backyard with an orange tree and back patio. New stainless steel fridge. Landscape service included, plus water credit. Pets okay upon owner's approval. Detached alleyway studio, rented separately, private entrance. No garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 8th St. have any available units?
428 8th St. has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 8th St. have?
Some of 428 8th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
428 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 8th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 8th St. is pet friendly.
Does 428 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 428 8th St. offers parking.
Does 428 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 8th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 8th St. have a pool?
No, 428 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 428 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 428 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 428 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 8th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 8th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 8th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
