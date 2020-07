Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Village of Del Mar Beach 2 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bath secluded Cottage with walking distance to the famous sandy Del Mar beach. Very quiet neighborhood to walk and enjoy your daily life. Minutes away from hiking, biking and recreational area. Absolutely gorgeous village of Del Mar to live and relax.