Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Del Mar's most exquisite beachfront home on the sand. This stunning 2009 classic flawlessly blends simple elegant style with casual romantic ambiance. This privately gated home is fully furnished with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bath. This home is available starting July 27, 2019 through October 1, 2019 at $25,000 per week. Please call Rande for monthly rates and more details.