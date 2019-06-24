All apartments in Del Mar
173 Ocean View Ave
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

173 Ocean View Ave

173 Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

173 Ocean View Avenue, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please contact Official Listing Agent Kevin 1.858.509.7500 or, Rich 858.405.5270 or e-mail Kevin@BurkeRealEstateConsultants.com or Rich@CharitableRealEstateAgents.com for your exclusive showing of this fine Olde Del Mar Ocean View Property! Single story single family detached home with peeks of ocean, but, huge lot (over 12,000 sq ft)! This quaint cottage was built around the mid-1950's, and still retains many of those designer features! Full size washer/dryer hook-ups! There is even a two car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

