Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

1558 Camino Del Mar

1558 Camino Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

1558 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Escape to this Del Mar Beach Colony resort condominium adjacent to the exclusive L'Auberge Del Mar Hotel. Includes pool, jacuzzi, gym, 2 tennis courts at L'Auberge. Beautifully furnished 1bd, 2ba, Murphy Bed sleeps 4 comfortably. Whitewater Pacific Ocean coastline views. Relaxed and stylish interior, reclaimed wood floors, Belgium tile, chef's kitchen, bi-fold windows bring in the outdoors. Location is the best just between beach and village. Walk to all! Rates $6K for 9/16/19 to 6/15/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 Camino Del Mar have any available units?
1558 Camino Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 1558 Camino Del Mar have?
Some of 1558 Camino Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1558 Camino Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
1558 Camino Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 Camino Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 1558 Camino Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 1558 Camino Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 1558 Camino Del Mar offers parking.
Does 1558 Camino Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1558 Camino Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 Camino Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 1558 Camino Del Mar has a pool.
Does 1558 Camino Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 1558 Camino Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 Camino Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1558 Camino Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 1558 Camino Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1558 Camino Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
