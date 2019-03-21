1558 Camino Del Mar

Amenities

Escape to this Del Mar Beach Colony resort condominium adjacent to the exclusive L'Auberge Del Mar Hotel. Includes pool, jacuzzi, gym, 2 tennis courts at L'Auberge. Beautifully furnished 1bd, 2ba, Murphy Bed sleeps 4 comfortably. Whitewater Pacific Ocean coastline views. Relaxed and stylish interior, reclaimed wood floors, Belgium tile, chef's kitchen, bi-fold windows bring in the outdoors. Location is the best just between beach and village. Walk to all! Rates $6K for 9/16/19 to 6/15/20.