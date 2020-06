Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beach Colony Location with ocean views. Steps to Del Mar's sandy beach and short walk to Village restaurants. Main floor includes a spacious Great Room, stone fireplace, Dining Area and gourmet Kitchen. Large retractable wall opens to patio. Resort-style backyard with Jacuzzi and an outdoor shower. Master with ocean view balcony. AVAILABLE FOR JUNE & SEPTEMBER AT $15,000 PER MONTH; JULY & AUGUST AT $25,000 PER MONTH.