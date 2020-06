Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

By appointment ONLY. Do not disturb occupant. Peaceful, Zen like, Del Mar Beach Cottage Studio ...... Beautifully remodeled throughout in 2019 with new kitchenette including stainless steel appliances and full luxury bathroom. Enjoy your private entrance and park like environment. Walk to the Beach, restaurants, shops, Del Mar Farmer's Market and more. Location, Location, Location! (one tenant only)