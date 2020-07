Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wiseburn school district! This spacious and well-maintained 3 bedroom house is located between Ocean Gate and Shoupe and far from the freeways. Many remodels were done in 2011. Cooking lovers kitchen with high-end appliances leads to a separate family room (or dining room). The master bedroom is very spacious and privately located in the rear. Garage was also remodeled and expanded for two cars, and behind it is a 252sf



(RLNE4895301)