4942 West 130th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Hawthorne Home Rental w/ Hardwood Flooring! - This charming and quiet Hawthorne home is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property with original hardwood flooring. It has a large, fenced backyard with storage shed, and a one-car garage. The living room has a fireplace with ceiling fan and the bedrooms also have ceiling fans. The bathrooms have a bathtub/shower combo. The kitchen has a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The home central heat and a washer/dryer hookups. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. No pets allowed!



This home is in a great location! It is located just east of the 405 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway and only less than a mile away from retail locations located on Rosecrans Avenue.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2765740)