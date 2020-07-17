All apartments in Del Aire
Home
/
Del Aire, CA
/
4942 West 130th Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

4942 West 130th Street

4942 West 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4942 West 130th Street, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Hawthorne Home Rental w/ Hardwood Flooring! - This charming and quiet Hawthorne home is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property with original hardwood flooring. It has a large, fenced backyard with storage shed, and a one-car garage. The living room has a fireplace with ceiling fan and the bedrooms also have ceiling fans. The bathrooms have a bathtub/shower combo. The kitchen has a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The home central heat and a washer/dryer hookups. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. No pets allowed!

This home is in a great location! It is located just east of the 405 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway and only less than a mile away from retail locations located on Rosecrans Avenue.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2765740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4942 West 130th Street have any available units?
4942 West 130th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 4942 West 130th Street have?
Some of 4942 West 130th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4942 West 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4942 West 130th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4942 West 130th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4942 West 130th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Aire.
Does 4942 West 130th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4942 West 130th Street offers parking.
Does 4942 West 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4942 West 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4942 West 130th Street have a pool?
No, 4942 West 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4942 West 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 4942 West 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4942 West 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4942 West 130th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4942 West 130th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4942 West 130th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
