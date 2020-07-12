/
bayshore
485 Apartments for rent in Bayshore, Daly City, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,546
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
141 Macdonald Avenue
141 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Macdonald Avenue in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,303
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1888 Geneva Ave 809
1888 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1017 sqft
Highpoint Terrace - Property Id: 295820 Your new home has a Private Patio with a Bay View at 1220 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134
798 Goettingen Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3e8ba258803615eee3a0d Partially Furnished with Furniture, 2 bedrooms with 3rd bonus room for home office or study room. 1 bathroom single-family house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Bishop Street
15 Bishop Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
2200 sqft
TOTAL REMODEL 4BR/3BA/2GR 2200 sq/ft Home Panoramic East/Southern Views AVAIL Mid July - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING** State of the art TOTAL REMODEL UNFURNISHED 4BR/3BA 2200 sq/ft home in Portola Heights has dual car garage, with
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Bishop Street
66 Bishop Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
480 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Bayshore
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
49 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,074
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,939
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,372
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
76 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,009
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,363
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
68 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
74 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
1068 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,055
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,606
1130 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,350
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,560
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,861
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,347
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,961
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,165
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,790
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
85 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
