9904 Ravenna Way

Amenities
The Classics at Sorrento - Plan 2 * Ideal Premium Interior Cul-de-sac Lot of 6,600 Square Foot * 3 Car Garage and Extra Large 3 Car Driveway * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Baths * Main Level Bedroom and Bath * Beautifully Designed Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings on Both Levels, and Multi-Pattern Window for lots of Natural Light * Formal Entry, Formal Living and Dining Rooms * Separate Family Room with Wood-burning Fireplace * Wood Laminate Flooring throughout * Remodeled Kitchen with Upgraded Cabinets, Beautiful Hand-selected Granite Counter-tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances * The Second Level offers a Fabulous Master Suite with Volume Ceilings and Large Walk-in Closet * The Spacious Master Bath includes Dual Wash Basins, an Oval Soaking Tub and Separate Shower * Secondary Bedrooms are Generous and share a Full Bath * The Massive Backyard is highlighted with Large Swimming Pool and Spa Designed with Shallow-end area for the Young Kids or Relaxing in your Chairs in the Water on a Hot Summer Day * Plenty of Extra Backyard Space to Entertain, Play, and Garden * Multiple Fruit Trees include Orange, Lemon and Apple * Additional Features include: Brand New two-tone Interior Paint, Raised Panel Interior Doors with new lever handles, Rounded Wall Corners, Efficient Dual Heating and Air Conditioning Systems, Built-in Garage Cabinets * Highly Rated Cypress Schools include Landell Elementary and Oxford Academy * Short Walk to 6 Acre Neighborhood Park