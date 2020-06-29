All apartments in Cypress
9904 Ravenna Way

9904 Ravenna Way · No Longer Available
Location

9904 Ravenna Way, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The Classics at Sorrento - Plan 2 * Ideal Premium Interior Cul-de-sac Lot of 6,600 Square Foot * 3 Car Garage and Extra Large 3 Car Driveway * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Baths * Main Level Bedroom and Bath * Beautifully Designed Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings on Both Levels, and Multi-Pattern Window for lots of Natural Light * Formal Entry, Formal Living and Dining Rooms * Separate Family Room with Wood-burning Fireplace * Wood Laminate Flooring throughout * Remodeled Kitchen with Upgraded Cabinets, Beautiful Hand-selected Granite Counter-tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances * The Second Level offers a Fabulous Master Suite with Volume Ceilings and Large Walk-in Closet * The Spacious Master Bath includes Dual Wash Basins, an Oval Soaking Tub and Separate Shower * Secondary Bedrooms are Generous and share a Full Bath * The Massive Backyard is highlighted with Large Swimming Pool and Spa Designed with Shallow-end area for the Young Kids or Relaxing in your Chairs in the Water on a Hot Summer Day * Plenty of Extra Backyard Space to Entertain, Play, and Garden * Multiple Fruit Trees include Orange, Lemon and Apple * Additional Features include: Brand New two-tone Interior Paint, Raised Panel Interior Doors with new lever handles, Rounded Wall Corners, Efficient Dual Heating and Air Conditioning Systems, Built-in Garage Cabinets * Highly Rated Cypress Schools include Landell Elementary and Oxford Academy * Short Walk to 6 Acre Neighborhood Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 Ravenna Way have any available units?
9904 Ravenna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 9904 Ravenna Way have?
Some of 9904 Ravenna Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 Ravenna Way currently offering any rent specials?
9904 Ravenna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 Ravenna Way pet-friendly?
No, 9904 Ravenna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 9904 Ravenna Way offer parking?
Yes, 9904 Ravenna Way offers parking.
Does 9904 Ravenna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9904 Ravenna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 Ravenna Way have a pool?
Yes, 9904 Ravenna Way has a pool.
Does 9904 Ravenna Way have accessible units?
No, 9904 Ravenna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 Ravenna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 Ravenna Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9904 Ravenna Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9904 Ravenna Way has units with air conditioning.

