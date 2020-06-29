9904 Ravenna Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

The Classics at Sorrento - Plan 2 * Ideal Premium Interior Cul-de-sac Lot of 6,600 Square Foot * 3 Car Garage and Extra Large 3 Car Driveway * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Baths * Main Level Bedroom and Bath * Beautifully Designed Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings on Both Levels, and Multi-Pattern Window for lots of Natural Light * Formal Entry, Formal Living and Dining Rooms * Separate Family Room with Wood-burning Fireplace * Wood Laminate Flooring throughout * Remodeled Kitchen with Upgraded Cabinets, Beautiful Hand-selected Granite Counter-tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances * The Second Level offers a Fabulous Master Suite with Volume Ceilings and Large Walk-in Closet * The Spacious Master Bath includes Dual Wash Basins, an Oval Soaking Tub and Separate Shower * Secondary Bedrooms are Generous and share a Full Bath * The Massive Backyard is highlighted with Large Swimming Pool and Spa Designed with Shallow-end area for the Young Kids or Relaxing in your Chairs in the Water on a Hot Summer Day * Plenty of Extra Backyard Space to Entertain, Play, and Garden * Multiple Fruit Trees include Orange, Lemon and Apple * Additional Features include: Brand New two-tone Interior Paint, Raised Panel Interior Doors with new lever handles, Rounded Wall Corners, Efficient Dual Heating and Air Conditioning Systems, Built-in Garage Cabinets * Highly Rated Cypress Schools include Landell Elementary and Oxford Academy * Short Walk to 6 Acre Neighborhood Park