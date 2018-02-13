All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 8722 Belmont St. #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
8722 Belmont St. #D
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

8722 Belmont St. #D

8722 Belmont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8722 Belmont Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Two-Story Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms! - This astonishing two-story townhome is located in the City of Cypress! The home features a 2 car garage that leads you into the spacious living/dining room which has recessed lighting, fresh paint. The kitchen offers lots of cabinets space and tiled counters, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The first floor also offers a guest half bathroom. Walk up the stairs and you will see 3 roomy bedrooms and two full bathrooms! This home also a private patio for entertaining guests. Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the garage. This Home Will Not Last Long!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhouse
Year Built: 2011
Utilities Included: Gardener, HOA
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate
Yard: 1 patio
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5700420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8722 Belmont St. #D have any available units?
8722 Belmont St. #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 8722 Belmont St. #D have?
Some of 8722 Belmont St. #D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8722 Belmont St. #D currently offering any rent specials?
8722 Belmont St. #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8722 Belmont St. #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 8722 Belmont St. #D is pet friendly.
Does 8722 Belmont St. #D offer parking?
Yes, 8722 Belmont St. #D offers parking.
Does 8722 Belmont St. #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8722 Belmont St. #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8722 Belmont St. #D have a pool?
No, 8722 Belmont St. #D does not have a pool.
Does 8722 Belmont St. #D have accessible units?
No, 8722 Belmont St. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 8722 Belmont St. #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8722 Belmont St. #D has units with dishwashers.
Does 8722 Belmont St. #D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8722 Belmont St. #D has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine