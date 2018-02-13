8722 Belmont St. #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Two-Story Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms! - This astonishing two-story townhome is located in the City of Cypress! The home features a 2 car garage that leads you into the spacious living/dining room which has recessed lighting, fresh paint. The kitchen offers lots of cabinets space and tiled counters, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The first floor also offers a guest half bathroom. Walk up the stairs and you will see 3 roomy bedrooms and two full bathrooms! This home also a private patio for entertaining guests. Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the garage. This Home Will Not Last Long!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Townhouse

Year Built: 2011

Utilities Included: Gardener, HOA

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate

Yard: 1 patio

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $0

Move-Out Fee: $0



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



