8722 Belmont St. #D

Amenities
Two-Story Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms! - This astonishing two-story townhome is located in the City of Cypress! The home features a 2 car garage that leads you into the spacious living/dining room which has recessed lighting, fresh paint. The kitchen offers lots of cabinets space and tiled counters, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The first floor also offers a guest half bathroom. Walk up the stairs and you will see 3 roomy bedrooms and two full bathrooms! This home also a private patio for entertaining guests. Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the garage. This Home Will Not Last Long!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhouse
Year Built: 2011
Utilities Included: Gardener, HOA
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate
Yard: 1 patio
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
