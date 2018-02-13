8598 Belmont Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2004 Newly Built End Unit with Private Side Patio & Adjacent Front Common Area for This Home to Use.--It has Fruit Tree & Veggie Planting Garden, it's like living in a Single Family House With Your Own Cute Yard! Superb Laminated Wood Floors Throughout this Home Sweet Home! Modern Kitchen with Quartz Counters & Kohler Stainless Steel Sink & Faucet, Eating Bar, Plentiful Cabinets, and Formal Dining Area! Highly Upgraded 2.5 Bathrooms with Granite Counter Tops, Fancy Shower Doors, Double Sinks & Bath Tubs. 2 out of 3 Spacious Bedrooms have Cathedral Ceilings, and There's a Big Retreat Area in Master Suite. Central Air & Heat. Luxurious Travertine Floors in Kitchen & Bathrooms. Upstairs has Convenient Office Alcove at Top of Stairs. Laundry Room is conveniently located Upstairs. Direct Access to 2-Car Garage with Remote Controls & Bountiful Built-In Cabinets for Additional Storage. Location! Location! Location! #1 Oxford Academy for Jr. High & High Schools are Nearby if Pass the Test. Unit is on Grace Avenue Side with South Facing, Bright & Airy. Wonderful Quiet Small Complex Closes to All Amenities! Landlord Prefers Long Term Tenant. Available for move in Beginning of November.