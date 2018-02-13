All apartments in Cypress
8598 Belmont Street

Location

8598 Belmont Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2004 Newly Built End Unit with Private Side Patio & Adjacent Front Common Area for This Home to Use.--It has Fruit Tree & Veggie Planting Garden, it's like living in a Single Family House With Your Own Cute Yard! Superb Laminated Wood Floors Throughout this Home Sweet Home! Modern Kitchen with Quartz Counters & Kohler Stainless Steel Sink & Faucet, Eating Bar, Plentiful Cabinets, and Formal Dining Area! Highly Upgraded 2.5 Bathrooms with Granite Counter Tops, Fancy Shower Doors, Double Sinks & Bath Tubs. 2 out of 3 Spacious Bedrooms have Cathedral Ceilings, and There's a Big Retreat Area in Master Suite. Central Air & Heat. Luxurious Travertine Floors in Kitchen & Bathrooms. Upstairs has Convenient Office Alcove at Top of Stairs. Laundry Room is conveniently located Upstairs. Direct Access to 2-Car Garage with Remote Controls & Bountiful Built-In Cabinets for Additional Storage. Location! Location! Location! #1 Oxford Academy for Jr. High & High Schools are Nearby if Pass the Test. Unit is on Grace Avenue Side with South Facing, Bright & Airy. Wonderful Quiet Small Complex Closes to All Amenities! Landlord Prefers Long Term Tenant. Available for move in Beginning of November.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8598 Belmont Street have any available units?
8598 Belmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 8598 Belmont Street have?
Some of 8598 Belmont Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8598 Belmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
8598 Belmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8598 Belmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 8598 Belmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 8598 Belmont Street offer parking?
Yes, 8598 Belmont Street offers parking.
Does 8598 Belmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8598 Belmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8598 Belmont Street have a pool?
No, 8598 Belmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 8598 Belmont Street have accessible units?
No, 8598 Belmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8598 Belmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8598 Belmont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8598 Belmont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8598 Belmont Street has units with air conditioning.

