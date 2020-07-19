6376 Stanford Ct

Amenities

Now ready for move-in.Super sharp executive mansion, ready for move-in.. Brand new 2004 built, 4-year new gorgeous executive mansion with 4-bedrooms & 4-full baths & two master bedroom suites, 1-senior with a retreat & fireplace & a-junior master. Your executive family will be delighted to enjoy this 1 million dollar + mansion with $100,000.+ in upgrades. Home is at walking distance to cypress college, cypress high school & oxford academy. Large bonus room. Living room with formal dining room & total 3-fire places & gourmet granite counter top island kitchen. Seprate laundry room. ' no pets - no smoking.', luscious landscaping. Close to all freeways,schools & shoping malls. Gardner services included.Home will be, painted,cleaned & carpet steam cleaned & will be in move-in condition.Home is behind & next to builder's million dollar+ model homes.Your client will love & like home, pls do not miss to show this home



(RLNE3914417)