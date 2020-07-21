5702 CYNTHIA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Cypress Home on Cul-de-sac Location. 1,600 SF of Living Space. Highly Upgraded. Remodeled Kitchen with Corian Counter Tops and Center Island with 2nd Sink. ALL NEW APPLIANCES include: Large Monogram GE Large Refrigerator, Bosch Double Oven, Gas Stove and Dishwasher. Daily Dining Area with High Ceilings and Bay Window. The Family Room is highlighted with a Sky light, Recessed lighting and Fireplace. Master Bedroom features LARGE Closet Room with Center Dresser inside. Upgraded Baths. Dual Pane Windows, Dual Pane Windows, Crown Molding and Recessed Lighting Throughout! Large Background with new landscaping. Direct Access 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floors, Upgraded Cabinets and Tool Bench.