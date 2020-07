Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Remodeled Cypress home with tons of upgrades. Gourmet kitchen with white shaker cabinets, custom stone countertops and stainless steal appliances. New Bathrooms with new tubs, brick pattern tile work and new shaker cabinet's. New flooring, baseboards, interior doors, lighting, dual pane vinyl windows. Large formal living room with dining room that opens up to spacious family room with wood burning fireplace.